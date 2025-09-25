Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAXFORCE 25-02 - B-Roll

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr and Senior Airman Evan Porter

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 42nd Air Base Wing Inspector General office hosts a base exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Juy 17, 2025. The event, titled MAXFORCE 25-02, was a tornado response and recovery exercise designed to challenge emergency coordination, communication and decision-making. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter and Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978283
    VIRIN: 250717-F-UQ930-1002
    Filename: DOD_111320679
    Length: 00:09:31
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAXFORCE 25-02 - B-Roll, by SrA Tanner Doerr and SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    AETC
    Disaster Response Exercise
    42d Air Base Wing
    Emergency response
    MAXFORCE 25-02

