Civil War Cannon Recovery - Savannah River

The Savannah District found and removed civil war cannon while dredging the Savannah River during the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 07:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978266
|VIRIN:
|210216-A-HT663-4770
|Filename:
|DOD_111320106
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
