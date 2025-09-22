Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hartford Sailors Visit Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    250923-N-ME988-1999 SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Sept. 23, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768) tour the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., during Connecticut River Valley Navy Week, Sept. 23, 2025. Connecticut River Valley Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks during the Navy’s 250th year celebration, bringing a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people - about half the U.S. population. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978226
    VIRIN: 250923-N-ME988-1999
    PIN: 200199
    Filename: DOD_111319458
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hartford Sailors Visit Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, by CPO Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Outreach
    USS Hartford (SSN 768)
    tour
    Connecticut River Valley Navy Week
    Submarine Readiness Squadron Three Two
    Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download