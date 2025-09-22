Hartford Sailors Visit Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

250923-N-ME988-1999 SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Sept. 23, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768) tour the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., during Connecticut River Valley Navy Week, Sept. 23, 2025. Connecticut River Valley Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks during the Navy’s 250th year celebration, bringing a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people - about half the U.S. population. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)
