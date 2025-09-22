Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MAW Marines establish forward arming, refueling point on Camp Foster

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing establish a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 22, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)

    TAGS

    FARP, 1st MAW, ResoluteDragon25, UH-1y, CH-53E

