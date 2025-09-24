Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News Break: September 24th, 2025

    JAPAN

    09.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News Break: In Japan, U.S. Marine Corps leaders with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members visit Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force at Kanoya Air Base, in Kagoshima for Exercise Resolute Dragon 25; In Korea, the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron held an Emergency Management Nuclear Weapon Training exercise at Kunsan Air Base; and also in Japan, Exercise Orient Shield 25 kicked off with their opening ceremony with service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Australian Army, And U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 19:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 978216
    VIRIN: 250923-F-BT860-3902
    Filename: DOD_111319382
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

