Pacific News Break: September 24th, 2025

On this Pacific News Break: In Japan, U.S. Marine Corps leaders with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members visit Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force at Kanoya Air Base, in Kagoshima for Exercise Resolute Dragon 25; In Korea, the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron held an Emergency Management Nuclear Weapon Training exercise at Kunsan Air Base; and also in Japan, Exercise Orient Shield 25 kicked off with their opening ceremony with service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Australian Army, And U.S. Army.