On this Pacific News Break: In Japan, U.S. Marine Corps leaders with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members visit Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force at Kanoya Air Base, in Kagoshima for Exercise Resolute Dragon 25; In Korea, the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron held an Emergency Management Nuclear Weapon Training exercise at Kunsan Air Base; and also in Japan, Exercise Orient Shield 25 kicked off with their opening ceremony with service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Australian Army, And U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 19:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|978216
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-BT860-3902
|Filename:
|DOD_111319382
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News Break: September 24th, 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
