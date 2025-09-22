Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Medical Badge (E3B)

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 7th Infantry Division, participate in the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Medical Badge (E3B) on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Sept. 24, 2025. The E3B promotes unity and readiness across the Army, providing the opportunity for Soldiers to become Experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers. (U.S. Army video by SPC Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978189
    VIRIN: 250924-A-FW799-1001
    Filename: DOD_111319198
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Medical Badge (E3B), by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESB
    7ID
    E3B
    INDOPACOM

