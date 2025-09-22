7th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Medical Badge (E3B)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978188" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 7th Infantry Division, participate in the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Medical Badge (E3B) on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Sept. 24, 2025. The ESB promotes unity and readiness across the Army, providing the opportunity for Soldiers to become Experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)