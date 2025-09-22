U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 7th Infantry Division, participate in the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Medical Badge (E3B) on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Sept. 24, 2025. The ESB promotes unity and readiness across the Army, providing the opportunity for Soldiers to become Experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 19:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978188
|VIRIN:
|250924-A-FO268-8386
|Filename:
|DOD_111319190
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Medical Badge (E3B), by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.