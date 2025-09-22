Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Medical Badge (E3B)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 7th Infantry Division, participate in the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Medical Badge (E3B) on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Sept. 24, 2025. The ESB promotes unity and readiness across the Army, providing the opportunity for Soldiers to become Experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 19:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978188
    VIRIN: 250924-A-FO268-8386
    Filename: DOD_111319190
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Medical Badge (E3B), by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7ID
    Americas 1st Corps
    expertsoldierbadge
    EPFA
    Indo Pacific Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download