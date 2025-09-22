Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Removes USS Arizona mooring platform segments

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - A crane lifts a concrete segment of a USS Arizona mooring platform from Pearl Harbor as U.S. Navy contractors help guide it toward placement on a barge, Sept. 20, 2025. Members of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, advised by the U.S. Navy's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, are extracting two World War II-era mooring platforms from the USS Arizona hull to help preserve the ship. In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec 7, 1941, the Navy installed these mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship's ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978187
    VIRIN: 250920-N-VD165-1001
    Filename: DOD_111319187
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Mobile Diving and Salvage 1
    preserving Army history
    PreservingArizona
    USS ARIZONA
    Navy Region Hawaii
    navy supervisor salvage and guiding

