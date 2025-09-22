2025 MacDill POW/MIA Sunset Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Joint force service members participate in the 24-hour POW/MIA memorial run at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 18, 2025. Members from across the installation assembled in recognition of the more than 81,000 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)