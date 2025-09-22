Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Fields M250 Automatic Rifle to Minnesota National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Soldiers with the 34th Infantry Division receive instruction on the M250 automatic rifle during a New Equipment Training fielding at Camp Ripley, Minn. September 14-18, 2025. The M250, part of the Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon program, replaces the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 12:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978143
    VIRIN: 250919-A-LY216-1001
    Filename: DOD_111318068
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Fields M250 Automatic Rifle to Minnesota National Guard, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Fields M250 Automatic Rifle to Minnesota National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download