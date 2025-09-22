Army Fields M250 Automatic Rifle to Minnesota National Guard

Soldiers with the 34th Infantry Division receive instruction on the M250 automatic rifle during a New Equipment Training fielding at Camp Ripley, Minn. September 14-18, 2025. The M250, part of the Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon program, replaces the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 12:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978143
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-LY216-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111318068
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
