1-14th FAR Showcases Static Display at Tapa Municipality Day

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a static display showcasing the tactical vehicles of the U.S., French, and Estonian militaries, Aug. 16, 2025, in the city of Tapa, near Camp Tapa, Estonia. The static display was part of the celebration for the 99th annual Tapa Municipality Day, which commemorates the founding of Tapa. This event not only celebrated local heritage but also served as a vital opportunity for the U.S. and its partner nations to foster trust and strengthen ties with the Estonian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta) Music permissions via Envato.com