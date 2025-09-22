Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-14th FAR Showcases Static Display at Tapa Municipality Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAPA, LääNE-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA

    08.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a static display showcasing the tactical vehicles of the U.S., French, and Estonian militaries, Aug. 16, 2025, in the city of Tapa, near Camp Tapa, Estonia. The static display was part of the celebration for the 99th annual Tapa Municipality Day, which commemorates the founding of Tapa. This event not only celebrated local heritage but also served as a vital opportunity for the U.S. and its partner nations to foster trust and strengthen ties with the Estonian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta) Music permissions via Envato.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 11:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978130
    VIRIN: 250816-A-JW284-1001
    Filename: DOD_111317669
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TAPA, LääNE-VIRUMAA, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-14th FAR Showcases Static Display at Tapa Municipality Day, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    SwordOfFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download