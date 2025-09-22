Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Divers raising cannon found in Savannah River 2015

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2015

    Video by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    During the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, several cannon were found while dredging, as early as 2015.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2015
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 08:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978121
    VIRIN: 150715-A-HT663-7187
    Filename: DOD_111317222
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Divers raising cannon found in Savannah River 2015, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download