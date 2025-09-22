U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing establish a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 22, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978100
|VIRIN:
|250922-M-AE759-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111316814
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MAW Marines establish forward arming, refueling point on Camp Foster, by LCpl Moses Ortiz-Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.