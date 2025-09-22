Gyeryong Ground Forces Festival 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Gyeryong Ground Forces Festival in Gyeryong, South Korea, was held Sept. 17 - Sept. 21, 2025. Hosted by the Republic of Korea Army, the GGFF is an annual public event featuring military equipment, food, entertainment, and is the largest military cultural festival in Korea. Eighth Army regularly participates in GGFF, which supports the commitment of both U.S. and ROK militaries to defend the peninsula, demonstrate the strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance and foster military relations with the Korean public.