The Gyeryong Ground Forces Festival in Gyeryong, South Korea, was held Sept. 17 - Sept. 21, 2025. Hosted by the Republic of Korea Army, the GGFF is an annual public event featuring military equipment, food, entertainment, and is the largest military cultural festival in Korea. Eighth Army regularly participates in GGFF, which supports the commitment of both U.S. and ROK militaries to defend the peninsula, demonstrate the strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance and foster military relations with the Korean public.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 03:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978086
|VIRIN:
|250921-A-OT154-5560
|Filename:
|DOD_111316374
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gyeryong Ground Forces Festival 2025, by PFC Eun Jun Choi, identified by DVIDS
