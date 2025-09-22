Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gyeryong Ground Forces Festival 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.20.2025

    Video by Pfc. Eun Jun Choi 

    8th Army

    The Gyeryong Ground Forces Festival in Gyeryong, South Korea, was held Sept. 17 - Sept. 21, 2025. Hosted by the Republic of Korea Army, the GGFF is an annual public event featuring military equipment, food, entertainment, and is the largest military cultural festival in Korea. Eighth Army regularly participates in GGFF, which supports the commitment of both U.S. and ROK militaries to defend the peninsula, demonstrate the strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance and foster military relations with the Korean public.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 03:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978086
    VIRIN: 250921-A-OT154-5560
    Filename: DOD_111316374
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gyeryong Ground Forces Festival 2025, by PFC Eun Jun Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alliance
    Eighth Army
    Pacific Victors
    Ground Forces Festival
    GFF
    GGFF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download