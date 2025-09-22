NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (September 19, 2025) Spanish Navy Frigate SPS Canarias (F-86), Spanish Navy Air Defense Frigate SPS Juan de Barbón (F-102), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), and the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) depart Naval Station Mayport for UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jacob Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978026
|VIRIN:
|250919-N-KE573-6560
|Filename:
|DOD_111315072
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UNITAS 2025: Partnered and Allied Ships Depart Naval Station Mayport, by PO2 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.