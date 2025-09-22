Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 reel

    GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Social media reel of exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. During SJ25, the 57th RQS brought specialised agility to showcase the Air Force special warfare’s ability to deploy anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978009
    VIRIN: 250910-F-SH233-8368
    Filename: DOD_111314756
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 25 reel, by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    57RQS
    NATO

