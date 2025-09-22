B-Roll: Soldiers conduct first aid training for E2B

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade control bleeding and conduct first aid on a mannequin during medical lane training at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Grafenwöhr, Germany, Sept. 17, 2025. Medical lanes are part of the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) testing, collectively known as E2B, which tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks. The week-long testing event, from Sept.18-23, includes a fitness assessment, land navigation, soldier tasks, and a 12-mile ruck march that participants must pass to earn their badge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)
(B-roll shows vertical medium, close-up and detail shots of Soldiers practicing evacuation first aid techniques.)
