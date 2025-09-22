Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Soldiers conduct first aid training for E2B

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade control bleeding and conduct first aid on a mannequin during medical lane training at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Grafenwöhr, Germany, Sept. 17, 2025. Medical lanes are part of the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) testing, collectively known as E2B, which tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks. The week-long testing event, from Sept.18-23, includes a fitness assessment, land navigation, soldier tasks, and a 12-mile ruck march that participants must pass to earn their badge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)

    (B-roll shows vertical medium, close-up and detail shots of Soldiers practicing evacuation first aid techniques.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977991
    VIRIN: 250917-A-TP553-2223
    Filename: DOD_111314384
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Soldiers conduct first aid training for E2B, by SGT Michael Westendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EIB
    ESB
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    E3BEurope

