    Operation Market Garden 81 - AFN News

    NETHERLANDS

    09.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and NATO military members, veterans, civil leaders, and local community members gathered to commemorate the 81st anniversary of Operation Market Garden in Ede, Netherlands, September 20, 2025 . The annual ceremony honored the Allied paratroopers of Operation Market Garden and their sacrifice during the liberation of the Netherlands.
    (U.S. Air force Video by Staff Sgt. Isabelle Nutt)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 10:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 977979
    VIRIN: 250922-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_111314288
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NL

    This work, Operation Market Garden 81 - AFN News, by SSgt Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    82ndAirborne
    MarketGardenWWII
    WWII

