Operation Market Garden 81 - AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977979" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and NATO military members, veterans, civil leaders, and local community members gathered to commemorate the 81st anniversary of Operation Market Garden in Ede, Netherlands, September 20, 2025 . The annual ceremony honored the Allied paratroopers of Operation Market Garden and their sacrifice during the liberation of the Netherlands.

(U.S. Air force Video by Staff Sgt. Isabelle Nutt)