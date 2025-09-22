Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission-Ready Airmen: 42nd CONS resilience and readiness day video - B-roll

    WETUMPKA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 42nd Contracting Squadron teams up with 42nd Security Forces to host a resiliency and readiness day in Wetumpka, Alabama, June 20, 2025. This Security Forces-led exercise immersed contracting Airmen in realistic combat scenarios, bolstering their tactical proficiency and ensuring peak mission readiness when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 09:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977976
    VIRIN: 250624-F-UQ930-1002
    Filename: DOD_111314281
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: WETUMPKA, ALABAMA, US

