Indiana Army National Guard Participates in Toxic Valley 25 (Reel)

Lt. Col. Casey J. Nunn, commander of the 53rd Civil Support Team, Indiana Army National Guard, speaks on how his unit builds readiness and partnerships during Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol'any, Slovakia, Sept. 16, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection and readiness with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)