Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Air Force Marathon B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    B-roll footage of runners participating in the 29th Annual U.S. Air Force Marathon Sept. 20, 2025 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio. More then 7,600 runners took part in at least one of the four races offered at the event: 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, and Cliff Thoroughman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 08:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977936
    VIRIN: 250920-F-VE661-9613
    Filename: DOD_111313838
    Length: 00:21:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Air Force Marathon B-roll, by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    88th ABW
    AF Marathon
    AFM
    Team Wright-Patt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download