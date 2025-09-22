B-roll footage of runners participating in the 29th Annual U.S. Air Force Marathon Sept. 20, 2025 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio. More then 7,600 runners took part in at least one of the four races offered at the event: 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, and Cliff Thoroughman)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 08:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977936
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-VE661-9613
|Filename:
|DOD_111313838
|Length:
|00:21:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Air Force Marathon B-roll, by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
