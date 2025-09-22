2025 Air Force Marathon B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of runners participating in the 29th Annual U.S. Air Force Marathon Sept. 20, 2025 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio. More then 7,600 runners took part in at least one of the four races offered at the event: 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, and Cliff Thoroughman)