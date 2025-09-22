Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Japan medics strengthen lifesaving skills during TCCC-CMC course

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.21.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A B-roll package of the 374th Medical Group hosted American and Japanese medical professionals for a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Combat Medic Course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18-26. (U.S. Air Force Video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 03:05
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    TCCC
    JGSDF
    JASDF
    tactical casualty care
    combat medics

