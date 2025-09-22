A B-roll package of the 374th Medical Group hosted American and Japanese medical professionals for a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Combat Medic Course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18-26. (U.S. Air Force Video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 03:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977919
|VIRIN:
|250922-F-PM645-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_111313658
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Japan medics strengthen lifesaving skills during TCCC-CMC course, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
