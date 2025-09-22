SGM Andrew J. Palmer - 2025 Drill Sergeant Hall of Fame Inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SGM Palmer served as a Basic Combat Training Drill Sergeant in the 3rd Battalion, 518th Regiment, 108th Training Division, located in Hickory, North Carolina.



He was honored as the 98th Training Division Drill Sergeant of the Year and the 2011 U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year, subsequently serving at the Center for Initial Military Training at Fort Eustis, Virginia.



From 2012 to 2013, SGM Palmer served as a Senior Drill Sergeant Leader/Instructor at the United States Army Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He was later selected as a Senior Drill Sergeant Leader and continued to serve in that capacity until 2015.



SGM Palmer assisted the Drill Sergeant Program Proponent Training Development Division by piloting five iterations of a new rifle marksmanship instruction strategy. This effort resulted in the redevelopment of all marksmanship lesson plans for the Drill Sergeant Course Program of Instruction.



Additionally, SGM Palmer worked as a Liaison Officer (LNO) Instructor Writer for the United States Army Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in collaboration with the Drill Sergeant Program Proponent Office.



In 2025, SGM Palmer was selected as the Deputy Commandant for the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where he currently serves.