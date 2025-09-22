The 293d Combat Communication Squadron conducts activation ceremony t Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 2, 2025. This historic event represents the first new squadron to be established within the Guam Air National Guard in over 25 years, highlighting the strategic investment in enhancing the Guard's ability to respond to evolving threats and to support both local and global missions.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 20:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977898
|VIRIN:
|250802-Z-XS820-3821
|Filename:
|DOD_111313304
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 293d Combat Communication Squadron Activation Ceremony, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.