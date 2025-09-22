Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    293d Combat Communication Squadron Activation Ceremony

    GUAM

    08.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    The 293d Combat Communication Squadron conducts activation ceremony t Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 2, 2025. This historic event represents the first new squadron to be established within the Guam Air National Guard in over 25 years, highlighting the strategic investment in enhancing the Guard's ability to respond to evolving threats and to support both local and global missions.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 20:02
    Location: GU

