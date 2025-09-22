Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record B-Roll

Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Major Tommy Vu set a new world record for the most chest-to-ground push-ups completed in one hour, achieving 1,721 repetitions at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem on Sept. 20, 2025. The achievement marks Vu's eighth world record and shattered the previous record of 1,530 repetitions set earlier this year by a New York-based competitor. Following his tradition of charitable giving, Vu will donate $1,721 to the Oregon Humane Society in honor of Leonardo, a 12-year-old chow chow who belonged to his in-laws and passed away in April.
Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record
