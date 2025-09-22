Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record B-Roll

    WEST SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Physician Assistant Major Tommy Vu set a new world record for the most chest-to-ground push-ups completed in one hour, achieving 1,721 repetitions at West Coast Strength gym in West Salem on Sept. 20, 2025. The achievement marks Vu's eighth world record and shattered the previous record of 1,530 repetitions set earlier this year by a New York-based competitor. Following his tradition of charitable giving, Vu will donate $1,721 to the Oregon Humane Society in honor of Leonardo, a 12-year-old chow chow who belonged to his in-laws and passed away in April.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977887
    VIRIN: 250920-Z-ZJ128-1007
    Filename: DOD_111313041
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: WEST SALEM, OREGON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard Physician Assistant Retakes Push-Up World Record

