    Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance visits Iowa (B-Roll)

    SOLON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    The Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance, a traveling memorial, came to Iowa for the first time in its history, with a ceremony held in Solon, Iowa, Sept. 20, 2025. The wall bears the names of more than 10,000 service members who gave their lives in the fight against terrorism, including 99 Iowans, some of whom were members of the Iowa National Guard. A UH-72 Lakota from Detachment 1, Company A, 1/376th Aviation Regiment, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard, served as a static display, and Brig. Gen. Derek Adams of the Iowa National Guard attended as a distinguished guest. Families, friends, community members, and fellow Soldiers from all over Iowa gathered to honor the memory of the fallen and reflect on their sacrifice. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 250920-A-AY917-2183
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: SOLON, IOWA, US

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa Naitonal Guard
    GWOT memorial
    Iowa
    GWOT

