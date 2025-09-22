Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance visits Iowa (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance, a traveling memorial, came to Iowa for the first time in its history, with a ceremony held in Solon, Iowa, Sept. 20, 2025. The wall bears the names of more than 10,000 service members who gave their lives in the fight against terrorism, including 99 Iowans, some of whom were members of the Iowa National Guard. A UH-72 Lakota from Detachment 1, Company A, 1/376th Aviation Regiment, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard, served as a static display, and Brig. Gen. Derek Adams of the Iowa National Guard attended as a distinguished guest. Families, friends, community members, and fellow Soldiers from all over Iowa gathered to honor the memory of the fallen and reflect on their sacrifice. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)