Operation Midnight Hammer demonstrated the precision and potency of a combat-ready Air Force. The June 21 operation saw seven B-2 Spirit aircraft deliver an overnight strike on three Iranian nuclear facilities, and was the largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 14:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977856
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-PD075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111312265
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
