    Operation Midnight Hammer

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Operation Midnight Hammer demonstrated the precision and potency of a combat-ready Air Force. The June 21 operation saw seven B-2 Spirit aircraft deliver an overnight strike on three Iranian nuclear facilities, and was the largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977856
    VIRIN: 250915-F-PD075-1001
    Filename: DOD_111312265
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    Stealth
    USAF
    USSF
    B-2 Sprit
    Midnight Hammer

