U.S. Marines with Maritime Distribution Platoon, 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, conduct autonomous low-profile vessel operations in preparation for exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. 2nd Marine Logistics Group is working with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to experiment with the ALPV for a more lethal, agile, and resilient capability while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977851
|VIRIN:
|250917-M-GD991-2001
|PIN:
|GD991L
|Filename:
|DOD_111312133
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UNITAS 2025 | 2nd DSB Prepares for ALPV Operations, by Sgt Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.