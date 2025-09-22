Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month-Reel

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Maj. Cibeles Ramirez-Rodriguez 

    National Guard Bureau

    Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick, Army Guard command sergeant major, share a heartfelt message for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This year's theme, "We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect," highlights the power of connection in preventing suicide. Stubbs and Kendrick remind Soldiers and families that no one is ever alone and that the strength of the Guard comes from standing together, supporting one another, and speaking up when help is needed.

    If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 and press 1 to connect with the Military Crisis Lifeline.

    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 13:15
    Location: US

