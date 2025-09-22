video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick, Army Guard command sergeant major, share a heartfelt message for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This year's theme, "We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect," highlights the power of connection in preventing suicide. Stubbs and Kendrick remind Soldiers and families that no one is ever alone and that the strength of the Guard comes from standing together, supporting one another, and speaking up when help is needed.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 and press 1 to connect with the Military Crisis Lifeline.