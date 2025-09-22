PR-007, UAP Report Closed as Not Anomalous, Europe 2022

The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of six seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2022.
AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the object depicted in the video demonstrates performance characteristics consistent with those of a prosaic aircraft. However, the available data is insufficient to attribute the object to a specific origin or render a determination on its type or application. Though AARO cannot conclusively resolve this object, it does not meet the morphological or performance criteria to warrant further analysis.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977838
|VIRIN:
|220101-O-UY549-2159
|Filename:
|DOD_111311861
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
