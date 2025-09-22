Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PR-007, UAP Report Closed as Not Anomalous, Europe 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of six seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2022.

    AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the object depicted in the video demonstrates performance characteristics consistent with those of a prosaic aircraft. However, the available data is insufficient to attribute the object to a specific origin or render a determination on its type or application. Though AARO cannot conclusively resolve this object, it does not meet the morphological or performance criteria to warrant further analysis.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977838
    VIRIN: 220101-O-UY549-2159
    Filename: DOD_111311861
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PR-007, UAP Report Closed as Not Anomalous, Europe 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download