PR-007, UAP Report Closed as Not Anomalous, Europe 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977838" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of six seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2022.



AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the object depicted in the video demonstrates performance characteristics consistent with those of a prosaic aircraft. However, the available data is insufficient to attribute the object to a specific origin or render a determination on its type or application. Though AARO cannot conclusively resolve this object, it does not meet the morphological or performance criteria to warrant further analysis.