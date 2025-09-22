Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 3rd Bn., 7th Marines conduct dry fire, Valkyrie during Blade FEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, take part in Range 410A as part of the Blade Field Exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 13, 2025. The Blade FEX evaluated 3rd Bn., 7th Marines, ability to maneuver in an austere environment against a near peer threat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel A. Reynosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 12:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977831
    VIRIN: 250913-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111311783
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 3rd Bn., 7th Marines conduct dry fire, Valkyrie during Blade FEX, by Sgt Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    29 Palms
    1st MARDIV
    Blade
    FEX
    3/7
    MCAGCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download