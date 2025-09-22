B-Roll: 3rd Bn., 7th Marines conduct dry, live fire during Blade FEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, take part in Range 410A as part of the Blade Field Exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 12, 2025. The Blade FEX evaluated 3rd Bn., 7th Marines, ability to maneuver in an austere environment against a near peer threat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel A. Reynosa)