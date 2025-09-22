U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, take part in Range 410A as part of the Blade Field Exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 12, 2025. The Blade FEX evaluated 3rd Bn., 7th Marines, ability to maneuver in an austere environment against a near peer threat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977829
|VIRIN:
|250912-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111311746
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 3rd Bn., 7th Marines conduct dry, live fire during Blade FEX, by Sgt Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS
