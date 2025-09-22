Staff Sgt. Nathan King, 66th Air Base Group Safety Office technician, hosts Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 22. This week’s episode highlights Safe & Sound Week safety recognition, the arrival of Brig. Gen. Joshua Williams as program executive officer for the Cyber and Networks Directorate, and the 2025 Commander’s Cup Challenge. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 13:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|977828
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-PR861-1634
|Filename:
|DOD_111311741
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Hanscom Today: Sept. 22, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.