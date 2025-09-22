Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hanscom Today: Sept. 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    Staff Sgt. Nathan King, 66th Air Base Group Safety Office technician, hosts Team Hanscom Today at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 22. This week’s episode highlights Safe & Sound Week safety recognition, the arrival of Brig. Gen. Joshua Williams as program executive officer for the Cyber and Networks Directorate, and the 2025 Commander’s Cup Challenge. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 13:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 977828
    VIRIN: 250917-F-PR861-1634
    Filename: DOD_111311741
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hanscom Today: Sept. 22, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Commander's Cup Challenge
    Safe and Sound Week
    Team Hanscom Today
    Cyber and Networks Directorate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download