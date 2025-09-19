Fort Campbell Middle School celebrated the official opening of its new campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Students now have the opportunity to learn in a modern, student-centered environment designed to inspire growth and creativity.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 10:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977820
|VIRIN:
|250912-O-JS100-1632
|Filename:
|DOD_111311481
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell Middle School Opens New Campus with Ribbon-Cutting Celebration, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS
