    Fort Campbell Middle School Opens New Campus with Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Fort Campbell Middle School celebrated the official opening of its new campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Students now have the opportunity to learn in a modern, student-centered environment designed to inspire growth and creativity.

    Date Posted: 09.22.2025
    Fort Campbell
    Fort Campbell Middle School
    Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

