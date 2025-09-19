Avaley Shines at National Military Youth of the Year Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Congratulations to Avaley, who proudly competed in the Boys & Girls Club National Military Youth of the Year competition! Representing the Bastogne Teen Center, she has already distinguished herself as the Kentucky and Midwest Military Youth of the Year. No matter the outcome, her leadership and dedication shine bright and she’s made us all incredibly proud.