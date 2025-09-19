Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Avaley Shines at National Military Youth of the Year Competition

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Congratulations to Avaley, who proudly competed in the Boys & Girls Club National Military Youth of the Year competition! Representing the Bastogne Teen Center, she has already distinguished herself as the Kentucky and Midwest Military Youth of the Year. No matter the outcome, her leadership and dedication shine bright and she’s made us all incredibly proud.

    National Military Youth of the Year
    National Military Youth of the Year Competition

