Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blanco Brown Safety Message for Motorcyclists

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Country artist Blanco Brown, who recently lit up the stage at Fort Campbell, knows firsthand how critical motorcycle safety is after surviving a near-fatal crash in 2020 that left him with multiple broken bones and months of recovery. He shares a powerful reminder for all riders, wear your helmet every time. His story is a wake-up call that one moment can change everything.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977809
    VIRIN: 250704-O-JS100-8783
    Filename: DOD_111311404
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blanco Brown Safety Message for Motorcyclists, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download