    REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Tackle Weapons Lane During E2B

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    09.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Izaiah Daniels 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade clear, load, fix malfunctions, and fire blank rounds under stress during the weapons lane of the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge testing (E2B) at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 21, 2025.

    E2B is a rigorous evaluation designed to test Soldiers’ mastery of warrior tasks, physical fitness, and proficiency in their military occupational skills.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Izaiah Daniels)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 10:42
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR AF
    E2B
    E3BEurope
    SETAF AF

