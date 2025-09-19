REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Tackle Weapons Lane During E2B

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade clear, load, fix malfunctions, and fire blank rounds under stress during the weapons lane of the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge testing (E2B) at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 21, 2025.
E2B is a rigorous evaluation designed to test Soldiers’ mastery of warrior tasks, physical fitness, and proficiency in their military occupational skills.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Izaiah Daniels)
