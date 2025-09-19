Ramstein Bazaar B-Roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977800" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is a b-roll package of the 61st annual Ramstein Bazaar was held from Sept. 12 through 14, 2025, on the flightline of Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The event helps boost morale while also raising money to support the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)