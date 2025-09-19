Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Strong USAG Italy Commander AFN Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CASERMA EDERLE, ITALY

    09.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Col. Vaughn Strong, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander spoke with AFN Radio DJ Sgt. Salvador Castro, about the future of the garrison, SETAF- AF, and his goal for the Vicenza Military Community on Caserma Ederle, Sept. 17, 2025. SETAF-AF provides a diverse range of capabilities for three combatant commands and prepares U.S. Army forces by executing crisis response enabling strategic competition while strengthening partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 05:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 977772
    VIRIN: 250917-A-JH229-1233
    Filename: DOD_111310791
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CASERMA EDERLE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Strong USAG Italy Commander AFN Interview, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    SETAF
    USAG-Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Italy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download