Col. Strong USAG Italy Commander AFN Interview

Col. Vaughn Strong, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander spoke with AFN Radio DJ Sgt. Salvador Castro, about the future of the garrison, SETAF- AF, and his goal for the Vicenza Military Community on Caserma Ederle, Sept. 17, 2025. SETAF-AF provides a diverse range of capabilities for three combatant commands and prepares U.S. Army forces by executing crisis response enabling strategic competition while strengthening partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives.