    Day 5 - Week of the NCO - Sgt. 1st Class William S. Sitman

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating Sgt. 1st Class William S. Sitman. Sitman gave his life to save five comrades during the Battle of Chipyong-ni in 1951, an act of heroism that earned him the Medal of Honor. His legacy lives on at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, where Sitman Gym bears his name in his honor. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 05:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 977764
    VIRIN: 250922-A-KB025-9201
    Filename: DOD_111310682
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Korean War
    Eighth Army
    William S. Sitman
    Medal of Honor
    Week of the NCO

