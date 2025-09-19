Day 5 - Week of the NCO - Sgt. 1st Class William S. Sitman

Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating Sgt. 1st Class William S. Sitman. Sitman gave his life to save five comrades during the Battle of Chipyong-ni in 1951, an act of heroism that earned him the Medal of Honor. His legacy lives on at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, where Sitman Gym bears his name in his honor. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)
