The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team conducts training with NATO partners during Exercise Supple Crustacean 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. This was the first ever Supple Crustacean Exercise, which allowed the countries participating to share their training with each other while handling realistic threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31st CES EOD Conducts Supple Crustacean 2025, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
