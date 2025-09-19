Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31st CES EOD Conducts Supple Crustacean 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team conducts training with NATO partners during Exercise Supple Crustacean 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. This was the first ever Supple Crustacean Exercise, which allowed the countries participating to share their training with each other while handling realistic threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 03:19
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Drones
    EOD
    Supple Crustacean
    NATO, Exercise, Aviano Air Base

