AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31st CES EOD Conducts Supple Crustacean 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977763" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team conducts training with NATO partners during Exercise Supple Crustacean 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. This was the first ever Supple Crustacean Exercise, which allowed the countries participating to share their training with each other while handling realistic threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)