    Soldier/NCO of the year feature

    GUAM

    09.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mateo Stahl and Spc. Daryll Bataclan conducts interview at the Barrigada Readiness Center, Sept. 11, 2025. Staff Sgt. Stahl and Spc. Bataclan talked about how they overcame the challenges of Best Warrior Competition.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 00:33
    Category: Interviews
    Location: GU

    This work, Soldier/NCO of the year feature, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam National Guard
    NCO of the Year
    Best Warrior Competition
    Soldier of the a Year

