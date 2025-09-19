September 2025 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

This video, taken Sept. 7, 2025, features an up-close look at nature at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. The recreation area covers hundreds of acres. People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 23:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977751
|VIRIN:
|250907-A-OK556-9076
|Filename:
|DOD_111310438
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
