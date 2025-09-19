US Marines and Multinational Forces Perform Parachute Training

U.S. Marines with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, 4th Marine Division and participating multinational forces perform sustainment jumps out of MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 for exercise UNITAS 2025 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 20, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)
Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 23:03
Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
