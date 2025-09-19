Public Affairs SME Exchange at the Pinellas County EOC

Army Reserve Soldiers from the 204th Public Affairs Detachment traveled to the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center on Sept. 12, 2025, in Largo, Fla., to facilitate a subject-matter-expert exchange with communications and emergency management professionals. The exchange included an EOC tour and presentations by the 204th PAD and senior members of Pinellas County Government’s Communications and Emergency Management departments to understand their respective roles, resources and responsibilities during an emergency.
Participants discussed how the U.S. Army Reserve integrates with civilian counterparts during major emergencies and natural disasters, and 204th PAD Soldiers observed how public information teams coordinate across agencies to deliver timely, relevant updates—especially to coastal communities hardest hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Army Reserve can be called upon at any time during a state of emergency to support residents, and this exchange strengthened the relationships and shared best practices to foster a faster, more unified response (U.S. Army video by Spc. Johnny Armstrong, 204th PAD)
