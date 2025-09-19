Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force leaders visit JMSDF Kanoya Air Base

    JAPAN MARITIME SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KANOYA AIR BASE, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps leaders with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force visit Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan during exercise Resolute Dragon 25, Sept. 16, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977740
    VIRIN: 250916-M-AD637-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111310294
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: JAPAN MARITIME SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KANOYA AIR BASE, KAGOSHIMA, JP

    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    VMM-262
    USMC
    RD25
    ResolueDragon25

