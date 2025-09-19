AMISTAD25 treats Panama’s tiniest patients

U.S. Air Force medical professionals work with Panamanian counterparts to deliver medical care to neonatal intensive care units and alleviate pressure on local health systems during AMISTAD 2025 at Hospital Materno Infantil Jose Domingo de Obaldia, in David, Panama, Sept. 19, 2025. AMISTAD delivers direct patient care by joint, total force, multi-disciplinary medical teams across Latin America, while enhancing readiness, interoperability and partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
