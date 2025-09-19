Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2025: US Marines and Spanish Marines conduct UET on MCB Camp Lejeune

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines and marines with Infantería de Marina (Spanish marine corps) conduct underwater egress training as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977712
    VIRIN: 250919-M-MB805-2001
    Filename: DOD_111309473
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: US Marines and Spanish Marines conduct UET on MCB Camp Lejeune, by Sgt Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORSOUTH
    Warfighting
    UET
    UNITAS 2025
    MFSUNITAS 25

