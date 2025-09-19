3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Homecoming B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command reunite with their families and friends after a returning from a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. Central Command on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 20, 2025. During the deployment, 3rd ESC provided operational support for over 35,000 servicemembers operating in CENTCOM's area of operation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Samuel Puleo)