U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command reunite with their families and friends after a returning from a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. Central Command on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 20, 2025. During the deployment, 3rd ESC provided operational support for over 35,000 servicemembers operating in CENTCOM's area of operation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Samuel Puleo)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977707
|VIRIN:
|250920-A-LE415-1821
|Filename:
|DOD_111309388
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Homecoming B-roll, by SPC Samuel Puleo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
