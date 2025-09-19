Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Homecoming B-roll

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Puleo 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command reunite with their families and friends after a returning from a nine-month deployment in support of U.S. Central Command on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 20, 2025. During the deployment, 3rd ESC provided operational support for over 35,000 servicemembers operating in CENTCOM's area of operation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Samuel Puleo)

    This work, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Homecoming B-roll, by SPC Samuel Puleo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

